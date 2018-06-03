× HPD: Car chase ends with arrests in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people have been arrested after leading police on a chase in Northwest Houston.

Around 10 p.m., Houston police were called to robbery near the 9200 block on Long Point.

A female said that she had been robbed by three people in a silver car.

When police saw a car matching the description, the officers attempted to stop it. This led to a chase.

The chase ended near the Addicks Reservoir, where the suspects jumped out the car and ran.

The HPD K9 Unit located one man in a retention pond. He was hiding underwater.

Two people were arrested but one suspect did get way, police said.