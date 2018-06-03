MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition held at Minute Maid Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball held its 22nd annual Pitch, Hit & Run Championship program this weekend where boys and girls ages 7-14 come to MLB Ballparks across the country to compete.

These kids will showcase their skills in pitching, hitting and running when it comes to baseball and softball.

Scott's program is the "Official Youth Skills Competition of Major League Baseball" and is free for all participants and their parents or guardians.

The winners advance to the National Finals taking place during the All-Star weekend for the Major Leagues. On top of that, the winners at Minute Maid Park will get to be on the field for pregame when the Astros host the Red Sox.