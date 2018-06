× Semi crashes on freeway exit ramp in SE Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating the crash of a semi.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the driver of a semi lost control while taking the exit ramp from 610 South to 225 West.

The driver then struck a guardrail and a support column. The truck did not have a trailer.

When police arrived, they found the semi and guardrail heavily damaged.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.