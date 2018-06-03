Woman killed after being run over by ex-boyfriend in SE Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- One woman is dead and three men were injured after being run over in southeast Houston.

Houston Police were called to a fatal assault in the 5200 block of Telephone road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police stated a driver of a Ford F150 struck the people. Authorities allege after hitting them, the driver put the truck in reverse and ran over them a second time, and then allegedly ran over the woman a third time.

The victim, Dixa Rojas, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three men. Maneesh Roberts, 46, Adan Salgado, 36, and Celso Velasquez, 32, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. HPD said it is unknown what their conditions are.

The suspect, Rigorberto Alexander Escobar is wanted for questioning, and is believed to be driving a silver or beige 2002 to 2005 Ford F150 truck with Texas license plates GTJ-7424.

He is still at large, police said.