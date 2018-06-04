9-month-old Baytown infant dies after being left in hot car, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown couple is mourning the death of their 9-month-old daughter after the baby was mistakenly left in a hot car for several hours, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The parents, who were accompanied by their two other children, called 911 from the 3100 block of Jones Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“When [officers] arrived along with ambulance, they discovered a nine-month-old that was indeed unresponsive,” HSCO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Investigators said the parents were running errands, distractedly getting in and out of the car, when they realized the child had been left behind. It’s possible she was inside the vehicle from about 11 a.m. until deputies arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“Under this type of scorching heat and the heat inside a vehicle, that’s a deadly combination,” Gonzalez said. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing an incident like this occur again.”

The parents are cooperating with investigators, Gonzalez said.

“We see this all the time, where people go to drop a kid off a day care, and just forget,” the sheriff added.

Gonzalez said these incidents happen all too often where parents are simply too distracted and lose track of their children. He said it’s an incident that happens all two often despite being preventable.