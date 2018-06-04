Attorney Gloria Allred, former Texans cheerleaders deliver letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Attorney Gloria Allred held a news conference with former Houston Texans cheerleaders in New York, delivering a letter to the NFL regarding fairness for cheerleaders.

The letter, directed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, urges for change in the League.

Last week, the Texans received multiple lawsuits from former Texans cheerleaders alleging unfair pay, sexual harassment and bullying. The former cheerleaders have accused their coach of intimidating them with cruel comments about their physical appearance and ignoring concerns about their safety in interactions with fans.

The former cheerleaders’ lawsuit — filed in a Houston district court — also stated they were meant to be paid $7.25 an hour for working for the team but were not paid for all hours worked. That work included traveling to and attending events, signing thousands of team calendars, mandatory gym training and mandatory spray tans before every game.