HOUSTON -- We can't make this up.. and this one is definitely one for the record books. An FBI agent -- we will repeat that -- an FBI agent... was doing a back flip in a nightclub when his gun from where he was supposed to be securing it, hit the ground and fired, striking a bar patron. Well, what better time to talk about gun safety! Grego shares his thoughts.
Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!
-
FBI agent loses his gun during dance-floor backflip, accidentally shoots bar patron
-
FBI officials Lisa Page and James Baker resign
-
Convicted felon buys guns after passing background check, nearly kills landlord hours later
-
Washington officer convicted of illegal gun dealing sold weapon used in murder
-
Texas governor has long opposed gun control. Now he’s leading a discussion on stopping school shootings
-
-
Stop the Violence Peace Walk organized by NFL star Adrian Peterson
-
Trump demands Justice Department examine whether it or FBI spied on campaign
-
6 talking points that show why the gun control debate isn’t changing anytime soon
-
Santorum: Instead of calling for gun laws, kids should take CPR classes
-
Former NFL kicker apologizes after prom photo with daughter, handgun goes viral
-
-
Houstonians gather to support the fight against gun violence at March For Our Lives
-
Mayor Turner convenes his commission on gun violence for first meeting
-
Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick blames school shooting on too many exits and entrances