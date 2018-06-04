Closing Comments: Gun safety — even for law enforcement!

HOUSTON -- We can't make this up.. and this one is definitely one for the record books. An FBI agent -- we will repeat that -- an FBI agent... was doing a back flip in a nightclub when his gun from where he was supposed to be securing it, hit the ground and fired, striking a bar patron. Well, what better time to talk about gun safety! Grego shares his thoughts.