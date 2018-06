× HCSO: 12-year-old drowns in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sherriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered in the San Jacinto River Sunday.

HCSO District 3 Units responded to a drowning call in the 12044 block of Beach Street at 3:19 p.m., and initiated a search of the area. HCSO Marine Units confirmed that the body was recovered at 5:14 p.m.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.