HPD investigating mysterious death of woman found in South Side, police say

HOUSTON — A woman has died in the hospital after being found by officers Sunday morning in the South Side area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD responded to a person down in the 6800 block of Madrid Street at 11:40 a.m. Investigators said the victim was lying partially in the roadway and showed no immediate signs of injury. She was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital.

The victim’s identity and cause of death are now being verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.