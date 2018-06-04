× HPD: Man found dead in car, 2 others injured in southwest Houston

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas— The Houston Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in southwest Houston Monday morning.

Southwest Patrol Officers responded to a disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. in the 15600 block of Markwood.

According to officers, a man was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of an SUV. Two others were shot and taken to a hospital in Pearland before police arrived.

Witnesses told police they first heard some sort of altercation, followed by gunshots.