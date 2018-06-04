Man fatally struck by several hit-and-run drivers on Southwest Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for new leads in the hit-and-run death of a man struck multiple times in the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway the night of May 11.

Joshua Taylor was high on drugs when he got of the vehicle, in which he was a passenger, and stepped out onto the busy freeway.

Investigators said Taylor was hit by several vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.