President Trump declares he can ‘pardon’ himself, but will he?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Does the president have the power to pardon himself?

"He has no intention of pardoning himself, but he probably does," President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani told ABC's 'This Week' when speculating about the Constitution's wording of Article II powers of the presidency. "Doesn't say he can't."

Well, President Trump was in high gear tweeting about the Mueller investigation once again on Monday saying "as has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to pardon myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?"

The president added in another tweet Mueller's appointment was 'totally unconsititutional.'

"The president's made his views about the special counsel very clear, and the president knows that the special counsel isn't needed because once again he hasn't done anything wrong," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared on Monday.

Pardons seem to be on everyone's minds in Washington after the president's attorneys reportedly sent a 20-page memo to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team outlining conditions to be met in order for the president to agree to testifying before Mueller.

But the conditions seem to start with an understanding that Trump doesn't need to face any subpoenas to testify since he could just pardon himself and make the whole investigation go away.

But the whole pardon issue seems to come down to who's being asked about it.

"If I were President of the United States, and I had a lawyer that told me I could pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer," Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley remarked.

California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff tweeted in response to the president, "President Nixon asked the Department of Justice if he could pardon himself. They said no, as no one may be the judge in their own case."

"Well, why would he need to pardon himself when he's done nothing wrong," Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway reiterated.

Ultimately, it may not be a question of if Trump could pardon himself, but whether he would actually do such a thing?

The answer to that— like so many things in D.C. these days— is probably, as the president likes to say: "We'll see what happens."