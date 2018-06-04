Suspect buys two beers before shooting man in head at nightclub in northeast Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Monday of a suspect accused of purchasing two beers before shooting a man in the head at close range at a nightclub in northeast Houston.

On May 13, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Homestead Road where the victim was shot while sitting at the bar next to several other people. After the shooting, the suspect left the club in a 2002 gray Ford Explorer.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition has not been released.

HCSO is searching for a man with dark curly hair, mustache and wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans.

If caught, deputies said the suspect could be charged with aggravated assault – bodily injury.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.