WANTED: Man accused of viciously beating 4-year-old in face, body with belt

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of viciously beating a 4-year-old with a belt while the child’s mother was away at work.

Christopher Tate, 33, is charged with felony injury to a child following the alleged assault on April 1.

Investigators said the victim’s sibling went to check on the child after hearing painful screams coming from another room in the house. The sibling was then found with multiple bruises to their face as well as torso and back. The child’s mother found more bruises when she came home, police said.

The relationship between the suspect and the family has not been released.

Police believe Tate may be in the area near the 7400 block of Antoine Drive.

The suspect is 6 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple tattoos on his back and neck.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.