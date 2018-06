Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS CREEK, Texas— The Cypress Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy and his puppy were rescued from a hot car Monday night.

Police responded to a home in the 300 block of Vista Drive around 9: 30 p.m.

According to officers, the boy was locked inside the car for about 10 minutes, and the car was already hot.

The boy was evaluated and released. No information was given on how he came to be inside the vehicle.