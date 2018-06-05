× Police: Armed suspect shot by Pearland officers in Walmart parking lot

PEARLAND, Texas — A suspect accused of firing shots in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday evening is in the hospital after being shot by responding Pearland officers, according to local police.

The Pearland Police Department responded to a reported shooting outside the Walmart at 1919 N. Main Street. Investigators said the suspect was displaying a firearm when police arrived at the scene.

Police were speaking with the suspect when he allegedly pointed the firearm at officers who responded with gunfire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

The suspect’s condition has not been released.

An investigation is still ongoing.