Best in Class Education’s summer inspired learning activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- School's out for the summer, but that doesn't mean that your child should take a break from learning. Best in Class Education Center's Franchisee Veronica Reyna sat down with CW39's Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe to mention fun and interactive learning activities children can do over the summer.

Best in Class landed on Entrepreneur's 'Franchisee 500' list in 2017 and ensures that it can “Give the Gift of a Lifetime,” by providing superior supplemental education to guarantee students’ individual success.

To learn more about Best in Class, click here.