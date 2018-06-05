Suspect still at large after officer-involved shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for a possibly armed suspect and suspicious vehicle following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department reports an officer witnessed a shooting around 2:05 p.m. in 10900 block of Beechnut near Wilcrest, where he saw a suspect with a fire arm. Fearing for his life, investigators said the officer fired his weapon. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

This is an officer-involved shooting. At this time, it appears no one was hurt. Investigators heading to scene in 10900 block of Beechnut. PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 5, 2018

The suspect — described as a man in his 20s or 30s with black hair and wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt — isn’t believe to be injured.

The officer involved is also OK. In line with standard police protocol, he’s been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says investigators have video of the suspect and truck, which the department plans to release to the public.

“We ask anyone that has information on the incident to please call the Houston Police Department,” Acavedo said.

Houston residents are being asked to avoid the area while officer, K-9 units and a helicopter search for the suspect.