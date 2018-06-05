Ex-boyfriend charged after woman, three others run over multiple times in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Investigators have arrested and charged a man accused of running over his ex-girlfriend and three other people with a pickup truck several times outside a nightclub in southwest Houston, according to the police department.

Rigoberto A. Caballero Escobar, 35, is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Houston Police Department responded to the fatal assault in the 5200 block of Telephone road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Escobar was driving a Ford F-150 when he struck the victims as they walked towards JoJo’s Club, killing his former girlfriend Dixa Rios, 38. After hitting the victim the first time, police said the driver put the truck in reverse and ran over them a second time before hitting Rios a third time.

Rios was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three men — identified as 46-year-old Maneesh Roberts, 36-year-old Adan Salgado and 32-year-old Celso Velasquez — were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The victims’ current conditions have not been released.

Escobar, who was considered on the run until Monday night, had actually been arrested on an unrelated DWI charge within an hour of the assault. During a later police interview, officers said the suspect confessed to intentionally striking Rios with his truck.