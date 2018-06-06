Bank makes million-dollar mistake in customer’s favor, but he gives money back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAXHAW, N. C. — Imagine getting a check in the mail for a million dollars! But that check, made out to you, is for the wrong amount.

That's what happened to Eric Gabriel and his family in North Carolina. Gabriel closed an account at Bank of America and was expecting cash, but not that much!

"I could feel my flesh say, 'I want this,'" he said.

Who wouldn't want the money? And the thought of becoming a millionaire overnight...it was tempting.

What would you do?

It was a million-dollar mistake that the family ultimately corrected by returning the check.

"We prayed about it and we realized that the best thing to do is glorify God with everything we do, so we decided to take it back," he said.

Somehow, several employees let the clerical error slip through, despite a system literally defined by checks and balances. "They basically said 'oops we made a mistake' and that's all they said. Christ in me wouldn't allow me to do the wrong thing."

They may not be rolling in dough, but the Gabriel family feels morally rich.

You can bank on it!

