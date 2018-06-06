× Bar brawl leads to shooting at Chula’s Sports Cantina in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

Police responded to a disturbance call at Chula’s Sports Bar located at 9501 Southwest Fwy around 10 p.m.

According to officers, a fight broke out inside the bar and spilled out into the parking lot. One of the men involved in the fight pulled out a gun and shot towards the crowd.

A person in the crowd was grazed by a bullet in the side of the head and taken to Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police say.

HPD is reviewing video from the scene in hopes of identifying the shooter.