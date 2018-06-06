HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty recently tried out mobile IV hydration therapy, which involves an IV full of vitamins injected directly into the bloodstream. Jaron Black with Drip Dynamics was more than happy to put a needle in Craig's arm in the back of a cool white van.
Between the Lines: Craig tries out mobile IV therapy
-
Between the Lines: What kind of music does Craig listen to?
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits a piece of Houston pop-culture history
-
Between the Lines: Craig dives into Comicpalooza 2018
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the RodeoHouston petting zoo
-
Between the Lines: Craig learns all about urban chicken farming from experts
-
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Sound Revolution for Record Store Day
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to Froberg’s Farm in Alvin for strawberries
-
Between the Lines: Craig tries the hottest crawfish in Houston
-
Between the Lines: Craig gets a makeover from the Houston Ballet
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits the candy store at RodeoHouston
-
-
More than 12 people kept silent after Oklahoma girls disappeared in 1999, prosecutors say
-
Family of missing Portsmouth teen worried she is a victim of human trafficking
-
Study: Chewing gum while you exercise can help you lose weight