Former Texas A&M basketball player, twin sister charged after elderly man attacked in northwest Houston apartment: court documents

WACO, Texas — A former Texas A&M basketball player and her twin sister have been arrested after the suspects along with three others stormed a northwest Houston apartment residence and attacked a 68-year-old man in front of his family, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Caylinne Devonne Martin and Corinne Dionne Martin, both 21, are charged with injury to an elderly individual. The suspects knew the victim prior to the alleged attack, however, investigators have not released a motive.

On Christmas Eve, deputies said the victim and his wife were visiting his son and daughter-in-law when about 25 minutes into the gathering, the men heard a loud commotion while sitting on the balcony. The father and son went back into the residence where the 68-year-old was confronted by the twins, a juvenile suspect and an unknown man.

The Martins allegedly rushed the victim, knocking him to the ground as they punched him multiple times. The attack stopped when the man bit Corinne Martin on the thumb, causing her to bleed and the suspects to leave the apartment, court documents stated.

According to deputies, the 68-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken nose and injured eye. No injuries of other persons were reported.

Investigators said the suspects were eventually detained and identified as the Martin sisters, Moses Rayshawn Martin and Legista Ricardo Beckford.

The fifth suspect — identified only as a relative of one of the witnesses — is a juvenile and their name will not be released.