ATASCOCITA— A man has been arrested following a standoff with deputies Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 19000 block of Kacey Lane Court around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man barricaded inside the home with a 5-year-old child.

The standoff lasted for about an hour before the suspect was taken into custody.

The 5-year-old was released unharmed, police said.