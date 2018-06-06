Houston among hottest job markets in U.S. but many Texans aren’t getting paid sick leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — We already know Houston is hot right now, but it's not just the weather— the job market is also blazing!

Oil and energy jobs have increased by more than 12% in the Bayou City within the last year, more than double the national job growth, according to a new LinkedIn workforce report.

"The jobs are out there, it's just a matter of finding them and putting forth the effort to actually get a job," Houston teacher Alixandra Handy said.

Putting in work to work in a desirable market? The report shows that in some fields the city has more jobs than people!

"There are so many different industries in Houston so I'm not surprised," Houston teacher Takiyah King said.

With so much good news about jobs, if you're not healthy enough to work, you may not be able to call out sick. More than 40% of the state's workforce— that's 4 million Texans— aren't allowed paid sick days, according to a report from the Center for Public Policy Priorities.

"There are certain things that happen that are out of your control and I don't think it's fair for you to lose your employment when you're sick and you can't go to work," King said. "If you lose your employment, you lose your insurance, so how can you get well?"