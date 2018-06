Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Father's Day is going to be extra special this year for Adam Runyan and his father, Ben Gurule. This will be the first time that they get to celebrate together and it's all thanks to 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit.

Runyan, 35, found his four half siblings and biological father, Gurule, in January after taking the test.

They shared their special story and journey to uniting, with CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe.

