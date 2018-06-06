More families join wrongful death lawsuit against parents of accused Santa Fe school shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas - The quest for justice for victims of the Santa Fe school shooting continues and is now growing in the form of families joining a wrongful death lawsuit against the parents of the accused shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

The parents of 15-year-old Aaron Kyle McLeod have joined the suit against Antonios Pagourtzis and his wife, Rose Marie, charging them with 'gross negligence' in allowing their son access to his father's deadly weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and a .38 caliber handgun, according to court documents.

According to the McLeod family attorney, two other families have also followed suit joining in the legal action, including the families of 17-year-old Jared Black and 15-year-old Christian Riley Garcia, who many say died a hero trying to save his fellow classmates.

The parents of 17-year-old Chris Stone filed the initial civil suit against the shooter's parents on May 24, just six days after the deadly Santa Fe shooting rampage.

The suit charges Pagourtzis' parents with negligently failing to secure the guns used in the attack and allowing Pagourtzis access to ammunition.

In addition, the lawsuit accuses the shooter's parents of failing to get mental health counseling for their son and failure to even warn the public of the boy's "dangerous propensities."

All the families are seeking more than $1 million in damages from the lawsuit.

A Galveston County jury will decide the final outcome.