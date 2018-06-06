× Terminal D at IAH reopens after impatient passenger issues false threat at ticket counter

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department bomb squad has confirmed that Terminal D is clear after a possible bomb threat Wednesday.

Police responded to the terminal around 8:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a person in possession of explosives at Terminal D.

According to Bill Begley, spokesperson for the Houston Airports System, an impatient passenger at a ticket counter issued the false threat.

HPD and airport personnel evacuated the terminal and redirected passengers.

The terminal reopened moments later after the bomb squad gave an all-clear, Begley said.