Police shut down North Freeway due to intoxicated wrong-way driver

HOUSTON— An intoxicated woman was arrested Wednesday morning after driving along the I-45 freeway in the wrong direction.

According to police, the woman was driving her car northbound on the North Freeway at Crosstimbers in the southbound lane.

Officers managed to get ahead of the woman and shut down the freeway at West Road. The woman was forced to stop the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

“Patrol Officers, fortunately, were able to catch up with her. They shut off the freeway from preventing a head-on collision,” said Lieutenant S. Reece with HPD DWI Task Force. ” She was traveling approximately 60 miles per hour so a collision at that speed would have been catastrophic.

She was administered a field sobriety test and failed, police say.