The youngest victims of Guatemala’s deadly volcano eruption headed to Galveston for treatment

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala - Texas will care for Guatemala's most vulnerable victims of Sunday's Fuego Volcano eruption: the children.

On Wednesday, some who were critically injured will arrive in Galveston, courtesy of the U.S. military. The kids will be admitted to the Shriners Hospital for Children for treatment in the Pediatric Burn Center.

Despite severe injuries, they're the lucky ones. They survived and escaped.

Since fire, lava, rock and ash tore through villages at more than a 100 miles an hour, nearly 200 people are still missing. Rescue teams are still trying to pull survivors from the ruins that once were homes. But it looks like an apocalypse, and optimism is fading.

Diego Ibarguen is a first responder. "Basically, there's no homes left, and, to my assumption, I don't think there's nobody left there with life."

Ixmucane Monsanto is a rescue worker. "It has been very hard to see kids, families, whole families knowing that they're buried under the ashes."

Officials warn the danger is not over. The Fuego Volcano remains active. Plus, mudslides and avalanches are another threat. Still, they keep searching for signs of hope and signs of life, like an infant found alive.

In Hawaii, it's been more than a month since the Big Island's volcano began erupting, spewing lava and spawning more than 12,000 tremors. Lava now covers an eight square-mile area. Just this week, it overtook hundreds of homes.

When the lava hits the ocean, laze or lava haze affects the air quality. But in the midst of Hawaii's hazy future, perhaps there is a ray of hope. A rainbow was spotted at the Kilauea Volcano.

