Harris County DA: Bombshells at Fuqua is 'crime factory,' sports bar temporarily banned from selling alcohol

HOUSTON — The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday the latest win in its goal to shut down a local Bombshells sports bar. Prosecutors claim the chain’s Fuqua location is a “crime factory,” which has been linked to dozens of arrests for drunk driving, assaults and at least one death.

According to District Attorney Kim Ogg, a judge has approved a temporary restraining order that prohibits the venue from selling alcohol.

“Given the number of crimes committed by intoxicated Bombshells patrons, this place is a crime factory, ” Ogg said. “In addition to holding individual drunks accountable for their carnage, we want to stop the mayhem at its source.”

This particular location has a documented history of serving alcohol to drunk and underage persons as well as tolerating a wide range of crime, according to a motion filed by Vehicle Crimes Chief Sean Teare.

At least 90 people have been arrested on site since the bar opened. Prosecutors claim some of those arrestee were documented members of gangs such as Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos and Tango Blast.

The action is the latest move by the district attorney’s new task force, a group that begins its investigation at the scene of drunk-driving crashes and then works backwards to determine when and where the alcohol was obtained.

The CW39 reached out to Bombshells regarding the allegations but have yet to receive a comment.