14-year-old murder suspect tied to street race that killed two teens in south Houston, investigators say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The streets of Houston's Chinatown have turned up a deadly secret...a connection to murder!

Investigators claim a 14-year-old suspect-- now being held in a juvenile detention center for allegedly shooting a Chinatown resident in the head during a robbery attempt outside her home back in early April-- was also apparently tied to a deadly teen racing incident just three weeks later!

Later that race down Fuqua Street in late April led to a crash killing two teens, including a 14-year-old who allegedly had been in the getaway car when the Chinatown resident was murdered.

Police said a witness came forward last week who also had been in the getaway vehicle and led police to arrest the teen they believe was the shooter.

The tale of all these teens is that they were part of a ring of 14- to 15-year-olds who were driving around the streets of southwest Houston late at night earlier this year.

It's hard to imagine such young kids holding such little value for another human life, but with the trigger suspect now behind bars, maybe the streets of Chinatown just got a little bit safer.