6 severely burned children from Guatemala arrive in Galveston for treatment

GALVESTON - Six children severely burned by the Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala are now being treated in Texas.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a U.S. Air Force cargo plane touched down at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, transporting the six critically injured children-- ranging in ages from 1 to 16-- who were rushed into ICU at Shriners Hospital for Children.

The victims are receiving special treatment at the Shriners Pediatric Burn Center on Galveston Island-- one of the premier burn treatment centers in the world.

"There will be a multifaceted, comprehensive team looking at all of the needs that they have," Shriners Hospitals for Children Chief Communications Officer Mel Bower said.

The children's adult guardians traveled with the victims to Galveston and will remain with them at Shriners.

All medical care is being provided at no cost to the families.

"It's very important that we support these children," Raymond Rubio from Shriners of Galveston shared before the plane arrived. "They suffer severe burns."

A dual medical team from the Mississippi Air National Guard's 183rd Air Evacuation Squadron and Joint Base San Antonio provided medical care for the victims during their flight from Guatemala to Galveston.

The devastation and chaos left behind by Fuego's deadly volcanic eruption has turned many lives upside down in Guatemala.

Homes are buried in ash, and many residents scattered....literally running for their lives!

In Houston, 'Guatemala Restaurant' is collecting items to send relief to desperate families in the volcanic-torn country.

"We basically asking for help with milk, baby food, diapers, and everything that is cleaning supplies-- especially for babies," Adolfo Tzunun, a volunteer at Guatemala Restaurant, announced.

So, help from Texans is on the way!

And now for the six victims in Galveston-- hope is being administered with round the clock care.