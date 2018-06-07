Closing Comments: The ‘Damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ issue of teen graduation party drinking

Posted 5:41 PM, June 7, 2018, by

HOUSTON -- Well, they're graduating (from high school or college) and they ARE going off alone as adults -- but not quite of legal age yet. So, do you still have a "toast" with your albeit older, taller kids? That's something that is causing lots of debates -- for those willing to talk about it. Grego shares his thoughts, we are eager to hear yours.