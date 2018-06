Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston ISD welcomed thousands of students to kick off summer school with flare!

A series of pep rallies and tailgates were held in honor of Camp LIT to get kids excited about summer school and to focus on literacy.

There were performances by the HISD marching bands and cheer teams, as well as fun games and free books!

Summer school runs from June 6 until July 3.