HOUSTON -- Temperatures across the Houston area are holding steady from the mid-90s to around 100 degrees, but those "feels like" temperatures are going down -- just a bit. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon tells us what we can look forward to.
Houston forecast: Heat holding steady, but ‘feels like’ temperatures take a slight dip
-
Houston hits second-straight day of record high temperatures
-
Baytown PD: Father leaves 18-month-old alone in hot car with temps climbing above 100 degrees
-
Houston forecast: Stay hydrated, temperatures continue to rise
-
Houston Forecast: Clear skies, but heat lingers on
-
Houston forecast: Dry start to work week, and boy is it hot out there!
-
-
Activists rally against U.S. attack on Syria
-
Harris County school safety seminar looks at prevention and reaction
-
HISD launches investigation after administrators allegedly caught changing grades at Furr High School
-
Federal judge orders relocation of over 1,000 inmates during summer
-
Global warming puts nearly half of species in key places at risk: report
-
-
Stay protected! On National Melanoma Awareness Day, 90 degree weather scorches Houston
-
Janet Jackson asks police to check on son while in father’s care
-
Salt Lake artist sheds light on mental health through paintings