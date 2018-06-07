× Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces new leadership for 2019

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced new leadership for the legendary festival’s 2019 season, according to officials Thursday.

For the second consecutive year, Jim Winne was elected as chairman of the board.

Winnie was a founder, chairman and CEO of Legend Natural Gas companies, and retired in 2013 after 35 years in the oil and gas industry. He joined the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 1977 and was elected to the board of directors in 2004. From 2006 through 2008, he served as a Rodeo vice president and the officer in charge of the Calf Scramble Arena, Calf Scramble Donors, Calf Scramble Greeters, Parade, Rodeo Contestant Hospitality, Rodeo Operations, Special Children’s and Trail Ride committees. Winne has been a member of the Rodeo’s Executive Committee since 2014. In 2017, he served as chairman of the board – elect.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

The Executive Committee includes the chairman of the board, the past chairmen of the board for each of the immediate preceding nine years, and at least five members who are elected at large from the board of directors.

Newly elected:

Patricia “Pat” Mann Phillips, Houston – Energy Consultant

Re-elected:

Brady F. Carruth

Ray Hinsley

J.P. “Hap” Hunnicutt

Chris Richardson

Wesley Sinor

Joe Van Matre

Non-elected members (past presidents and chairmen of the board):

Jim Bloodworth

Don D. Jordan

Jack A. Lyons

Charles R. “Butch” Robinson

R.H. “Steve” Stevens

P. Michael Wells

Lifetime appointments:

Ed McMahon

OFFICERS

The board re-elected Joel Cowley, president and CEO; Jennifer Hazelton, chief financial officer; and Sherry Hibbert, general counsel, for 2019.

Eighteen vice presidents, elected for one-year terms, supervise the activities of the Rodeo’s more than 34,000 volunteers serving on 108 different committees. Each vice president may serve up to three terms.

Newly elected vice presidents:

Thomas J. Baker III, Round Top, Texas – president, Tom Baker Insurance

Ed Decora, Houston – CEO, Ed’s Precision Manufacturing, LLC

E.R. “Butch” Guerrero, Houston – retired, Dow Chemical

Bill Hanna, Houston – principal, Fayez Sarofim Company

Emmett Story Jr., Houston – owner, Story Electric Company

Tonya Yurgensen-Jacks, Houston – global account manager – Cisco Systems, Inc.

Elected to second terms:

Roger Camp

J W Daubert III

Terence Fontaine, Ed.D.

Kelly J. Larkin, M.D.

Mike Moss

Taylor Whitaker

Elected to third terms:

Michael C. Curley, Corporate Secretary

Michael Galvan

Jeffrey S. “Jeff” Hayes

James Alan Kent

Archie Thompson

Wendy Vandeventer, Assistant Corporate Secretary / Treasurer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At the annual membership meeting on Thursday, May 31, the general membership elected 20 new directors to the Rodeo’s board:

Stacy Stidham Anderson

John M. Causey

Sandra L. Crook

Carl “Bo” Dawson

John Gus “Yonny” Demeris

Lloyd R. French IV

Kevin H. Harris

Tom Harrison

Toby Hicks

Jacqueline “Jackie” Hodges

Michelle Iversen Jeffery

Diane Johnson

Russell Jones

Sean Lehane

William “Billy” Parker

Mac Ruffeno

Julie Sacco

James D. “Jim” Sartwelle III

Laurie Tarver

Wesley Ward

LIFETIME DIRECTORS

In addition, 15 directors were honored with the status of lifetime director for their dedicated service to the Rodeo: