Houston may get second pro football team as XFL makes major comeback

HOUSTON — OK, Houston...who's ready for more football?

The old — ergh, the new — XFL that lasted no more than a single football season in 2001 is coming back to the gridiron in February 2020 for a 10-week regular season.

And this time Oliver Luck — former Houston Oiler quarterback, former head of the Houston Sports Authority and the Houston Dynamo — will be running the show. It's no wonder H-town's among the 30 cities in the running to be home to one of the eight inaugural teams that will be owned and operated by the league.

And to house the team, city officials are proposing BBVA Compass Stadium or the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

San Antonio is also in the running, so let's not count our chickens before they hatch!