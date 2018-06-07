‘Impatient passenger’ facing felony charges after false bomb threat made at Bush airport

HOUSTON — The “impatient passenger” accused of reporting a false bomb threat at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is behind bars Thursday and facing third-degree felony charges, according to court documents.

Jose Emanuel Morquecho Carillo, 24, is charged with terrorist threat.

Carillo is accused of reporting a person in possession of explosives at Terminal D at the airport’s ticket counter Wednesday morning, forcing local police and airport personnel to evacuate the terminal and redirect passengers.

“That immediately triggers protocols for safety,” Houston Airports System spokesperson Bill Begley said. “We cleared out the terminal, set up a perimeter about a thousand feet [and] contact HPD.”

The suspect’s specific motive is unclear but a police report stated he commit the act “with the intent to influence the conduct and activities of the the Houston Police Department, the FBI and Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.”

The HPD bomb squad responded to the terminal and Carillo was arrested following an investigation.

“If you make any statement like that in an airport, we’re going to take it seriously,” Begley added. “We’re going to take the steps necessary to ensure that everybody who comes to our airport is able to travel safely as possible.

The foreign-born Houston resident is at risk of losing his passport and other legal documents as prosecutors claim he is a flight risk, court documents stated. Prosecutors have also requested the suspect’s $2,500 bond be significantly raised. The request for higher bond also pointed out the suspect was trying to fly out of the country with his wife when the false report was made.