Man harassing Dollar General shoppers strikes worker in face when she calls 911, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has arrested a man accused of harassing shoppers at a local Dollar General store, and then allegedly striking an employee in the face as she called for help!

Vincent Gonzalez, 24, is charged with assault.

The suspect was arrested after deputies responded to the store Wednesday in the 3100 block of FM 1960. Investigators said the victim called 911 for help after Gonzalez was asked to leave but refused.

That’s when he attacked her, deputies said.

Gonzalez was taken to the Harris County Jail where his bond is set at $1,000.

The employee’s condition has not been released.