Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It was a happy homecoming for Tirza and Brian Block on Thursday. The couple has been out of their house for nine moths because of Hurricane Harvey.

With the help of flood insurance money, donations from religious groups and dipping into savings, they chose to remodel their home, as opposed to lifting it or moving. Not only did they go through the remodel, but they also welcomed a second daughter two months ago.

To see the full story, check out the video above!