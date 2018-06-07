Painting with Pride: Meet the Official Artist of Pride Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- This year will be Pride Houston's 40th anniversary and what better way to celebrate through art and love. Pride Houston's official artist Jumper Maybach and Pride Houston's secretary Jeremy Fain stopped by CW39's studio to chat with Morning Dose. Maggie Flecknoe about Jumper's upcoming gallery show.

LGBT artist and philanthropist Jumper Maybach has unveiled new series of works celebrating Pride 2018. The series, The Pride Collection: INTROSPECTION, will be on exhibition and available for purchase at several fine art galleries throughout the United States in June.

Jumper will host a special event with Pride Houston on Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in his Houston gallery located at 238 West 19th Street.

For more information about Jumper Maybach, click here. For more information about Pride Houston, click here.