17-year-old shot while walking home in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A teen was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries Thursday after being shot in south Houston.

Juan Torres, 17, was walking home around 3:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Lenore when a gold Saturn Ion drove up to him. The alleged gunman said something to the teen before firing a gun, striking Torres in the chest. The vehicle then sped off.

Torres is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department major assaults unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.