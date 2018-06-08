× American Red Cross offering $2K for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON— The American Red Cross announced that they will provide more financial relief for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The newly initiated Immediate Assistance Program will provide Hurricane Harvey victims with $2,000. To qualify, your home must have been destroyed or sustained significant damage.

The new amount is an increase from the $400 that was announced last fall.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

In the first pathway, the Red Cross is offering recovery assistance directly to the more than 40,000 households whose primary homes were inspected and confirmed by FEMA to have been destroyed or sustained major damage. We are taking this step to provide recovery assistance as quickly as possible by using information already collected and verified by FEMA.

FEMA registered households that are eligible include those whose:

Primary, pre-disaster residence is located in one of the 41 federally declared counties (proof that the applicant is the legal owner or lessee of the residence verified by FEMA); and

Primary, pre-disaster residence was destroyed or sustained major damage in Hurricane Harvey (verification by FEMA); and

Head of household communicates that recovery assistance is needed and confirms mailing address in response to Red Cross email or text message.

The Red Cross is sending personalized email and text messages asking these 40,000 FEMA-registered households if recovery assistance is needed. Households must respond to the personalized email or text sent directly to them as indicated in the message. After receiving an affirmative response, the Red Cross will mail a check to the household. The checks are expected to be issued in about 7-10 business days.

It will take some time to reach everyone and the Red Cross is attempting to contact several hundred households each day. The organization anticipates making initial contact with most people by June 30.

The American Red Cross released a statement that read in part:

“Now that the emergency phase of our response has been completed*, the Red Cross is focused on delivering programs that will help people recover and address lingering community needs. The Red Cross is working with local and state governments, non-profit partners, faith-based organizations, and community-based Long-Term Recovery committees to meet the ongoing needs of people impacted by this devastating storm.

The Red Cross anticipates committing $182 million in donated dollars to support Hurricane Harvey long-term recovery efforts. These funds will be used to provide financial assistance to households that need extra help and grants for community-based recovery services.”

For more information visit the American Red Cross website.