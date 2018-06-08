Houstonians reflect on memories of Anthony Bourdain, who once visited Bayou City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Legendary chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain visited the Bayou City in 2016 for his show, "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain fell in love with the diversity of the city, filming at Burns BBQ and businesses in the South Asian community. Needless to say, the feeling was mutual.

The Houston food scene is in shock hearing about Bourdain's death. Those who had the pleasure of meeting him say he was very passionate about his work, made strangers feel comfortable, and gave great feedback.

Bourdain's legacy extends beyond the food scene and he will be deeply missed.

Watch the video to see the outpouring of love and condolences.