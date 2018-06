HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a local park Thursday morning.

The victim — identified as a 25-year-old male — was found around 11:30 a.m. in a wooded area of the 6400 block of Long Drive, just outside Cullinan Park.

It’s possible the man was stabbed to death, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.