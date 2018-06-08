Flix Fix: Hereditary, Oceans 8, Hotel Artemis and First Reformed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —Are you brave enough to handle new horror film Hereditary? AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new film and explains why it might be good enough for end of the year awards consideration. Also new in theaters this weekend is Oceans 8 starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, but is this female remake as exciting and creative as the previous? Jodie Foster stars in Hotel Artemis and Ethan Hawke in First Reformed, all these films reviewed and served up so you know what’s the best bet at the box office this weekend.