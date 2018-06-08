HOUSTON — Local athlete Sean Mock is campaigning for a spot on the Houston Texans. This passionate footballer is confident he has what it takes to make the team's gridiron dream come true— but will Mock get his shot?
Houston athlete Sean Mock challenges Texans to try him on field— wants his shot!
-
Texans Owners Bob McNair takes back ‘inmate’ comment apology
-
HPD: Two teens arrested, charged after 12-year-old boy shot in southwest Houston
-
No limitations, no excuses, just amazing! Joey Doak isn’t throwing away his shot at track and field success
-
Former Texan Arian Foster releases hip-hop album
-
Houston Texans Safety Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
-
-
More former Texans cheerleaders file lawsuit, claiming poor work conditions and sexual discrimination
-
Local mom of five, Iesha Champs, graduates TSU law school
-
Police: Armed suspect fatally shot by Pearland officers in Walmart parking lot
-
‘Hero’ officer recalls bloody battle to save woman from ex-boyfriend’s torture-kill plot
-
Travis Scott’s new sneaker pays tribute to Oilers
-
-
Closing Comments: Adrian Peterson visits NewsFix
-
Eastern Kentucky University students hold mock funeral at capitol
-
Woman finds boyfriend shot in head at apartment in southwest Houston, police say