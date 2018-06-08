Montgomery County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile, travel season risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Two mosquito samples test positive for the West Nile Virus in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Health Department confirms that West Nile was first detected in a sample tested Tuesday, and spraying started on Wednesday. No human cases have been found thus far this year.

When dangers flare up here at home, a protocol is in place to fight the spread. That's not always the case in other parts of the world.

While our mosquito season is just getting into full swing here in the Houston area, in places like the Caribbean, Central and South America have these little buggers all year.

“The fact is you can still go to Zika areas, you can still bring it back, and those mosquitos can hitch a ride on a 747 as well,” says Global Medical Director of AIG Travel Guard, Dr. William Spangler.

The Aedes mosquito family can transmit blood born diseases like Zika, Chikungunya, or West Nile Virus. It`s a definite risk, but there`s precautions you can take, here at home and abroad.

“There is no vaccine, there is no medication, there`s really nothing you can do, except to prevent the bite in the first place. So what do we do about that? You don`t go out at daybreak, you don't go out at dusk. You wear long sleeve and long pants, even if it's 100 degrees, and you wear your mosquito sprays... They now have mosquito spray and sunscreen in the same lotion, that is ideal... You have to prevent the bites, once you`re bitten, if they happen to have the disease in their bodies, then you may get it,” Dr. Spangler said.

So don't forget, and make it part of your travel plans. Cause nobody wants that souvenir you bring back that puts them in bed for a month, or worse.