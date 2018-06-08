President Trump won’t invite this year’s NBA champions to the White House

WASHINGTON — Before arriving at the G7 Summit, President Donald Trump gave his opinion on a variety of topics, including some sports headlines. Trump said he's considering a posthumous pardon for Muhammad Ali, declared he wouldn't be inviting the NBA champions to the White House and also discussed how he'd like NFL players' input on potential pardons. To learn more, check out the video above!